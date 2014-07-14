BRIEF-Interview Lindt says paid more than $1 bln for Russell Stover

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
July 14 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG : * Interview lindt & spruengli chairman says russell stover's margins comparable
to group level * Lindt chairman says purchase price for Russell Stover Is in excess of $1
billion * Lindt chairman says no final decision on current share buyback programme
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.
* FY revenue 146.2 million Swiss francs ($147.23 million), down 1.4 percent