版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-Interview Lindt says paid more than $1 bln for Russell Stover

July 14 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG : * Interview lindt & spruengli chairman says russell stover's margins comparable

to group level * Lindt chairman says purchase price for Russell Stover Is in excess of $1

billion * Lindt chairman says no final decision on current share buyback programme
