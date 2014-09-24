版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 25日 星期四 00:55 BJT

BRIEF-LINDT/-Lindt places 1 bln CHF bond to finance Russell Stover takeover

Sept 24 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG:

* Successful placement of 1 billion Swiss francs worth of bond issues

* Bond issues for the purpose of the financing of its acquisition of Russell Stover Candies, LLC, USS. Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐