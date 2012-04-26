Choice Hotels profit up on stronger leisure travel

April 26 Choice Hotels International
posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit as average daily
rates and occupancy rose at its brands, which cater mainly to
mid-tier and economy market segments.
The company, which franchises hotels under names such as
Comfort Inn, Quality, Econo Lodge and Cambria Suites, said in
its statement on Thursday that leisure travel was continuing to
get stronger. It raised its outlooks for full year profit and a
key revenue measure.
Net income was nearly $20 million, or 34 cents a share, in
the first quarter, compared with $15.7 million, or 26 cents a
share, a year earlier. Analysts expected 31 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $129.2 million.
Choice Hotels said it now expects 2012 profit of $2.03 to
$2.08 a share, compared with a February view of $1.99 to $2.04 a
share. Revenue per available room, an important industry metric,
is expected to rise 5 percent to 7 percent this year, compared
with a prior view of 4 percent to 6 percent growth.
A rebound in business and leisure travel has helped lift
hotel occupancy rates even as financing challenges slow U.S.
construction.
Earlier on Thursday, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide
, whose W and Westin brands cater to a higher-end
customer, topped quarterly profit estimates on strength in the
Americas.