公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 17:49 BJT

BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Auto sees H1 net profit up 155.5-178 pct, helped by venture with Ford

July 14 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net profit up 155.5-178 percent y/y at 3.4-3.7 billion yuan ($547.87-$596.21 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1knM3nn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
