2015年 9月 24日

CHORUS Clean Energy revives IPO plans

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 German wind and solar park operator CHORUS Clean Energy revived its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, more than two months after putting its flotation on ice due to the Greek crisis and wobbly markets.

The offer comprises up to 12 million new shares from a capital increase, 914,058 existing shares held by stockholders and an over-allotment of up to 1.9 million existing shares.

At the mid point of the price range of 9.75 euros to 12.50 euros, gross proceeds of the IPO will be up to about 125 million euros.

($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

