UPDATE 1-Chorus Aviation posts lower Q2 profit

Aug 4 Canada's Chorus Aviation Inc CHRb.TO posted a lower second-quarter profit, hurt mainly by a rise in operating costs.

Net income for the quarter fell by C$4.3 million to C$16.9 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, from a year earlier.

Chorus said total operating costs rose almost 12 percent to C$378.1 million.

Operating revenue increased 12 percent to C$402 million.

In January, the company, formerly known as Jazz Air Income Fund, became a corporation and changed its name to Chorus Aviation.

Shares of the Montreal, Quebec-based company closed at C$4.36 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.