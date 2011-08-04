UPDATE 1-Chorus Aviation posts lower Q2 profit

(Follows alerts)
Aug 4 Canada's Chorus Aviation Inc CHRb.TO posted a lower second-quarter profit, hurt mainly by a rise in operating costs.
Net income for the quarter fell by C$4.3 million to C$16.9 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, from a year earlier.
Chorus said total operating costs rose almost 12 percent to C$378.1 million.
Operating revenue increased 12 percent to C$402 million.
In January, the company, formerly known as Jazz Air Income Fund, became a corporation and changed its name to Chorus Aviation.
Shares of the Montreal, Quebec-based company closed at C$4.36 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.