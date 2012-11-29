版本:
2012年 11月 29日

Chow Tai Fook H1 net profit falls 33 pct as costs rise, sales slow

HONG KONG Nov 29 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer by market value, posted a 33 percent fall in six-month profit on Thursday due to a drop in sales amid slower economic growth in China, higher operating costs and losses on gold hedging.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with Cartier , Tiffany & Co and local firms like Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd, posted a net profit of HK$1.82 billion for the six months ended in September, compared with HK$2.69 billion a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of HK$2.18 billion from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Chow Tai Fook this month warned that it expected its gross profit margin to fall 2-3 percent during the six-month period due to gold hedging activities as the price of gold increased.

