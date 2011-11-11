UPDATE 1-HK's Chow Tai Fook gets IPO nod, cuts deal size

* Jewellery retailer cuts size, valuation of proposed IPO-IFR

* Chow Tai Fook to start pre-marketing on Monday (Adds confirmation of approval, IPO size cut)

HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has obtained approval for its listing from the Hong Kong stock exchange, cutting the proposed size and valuation of the IPO because of turmoil in global markets, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.

The company will start on Monday pre-marketing the initial public offering, which should raise about $3 billion, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Chow Tai Fook initially planned to sell shares at a valuation of around 30 times forecast earnings for fiscal 2013, which starts in April. Given current volatility in equity markets, the company decided to seek a valuation of about 25 times and to sell 10 percent of its enlarged capital, down from the usual 20-25 percent in Hong Kong IPOs, IFR reported.

Chow Tai Fook declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC and JP Morgan are sponsors for the deal and together with Deutsche Bank will work as joint global coordinators.

The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported earlier the listing approval and pre-marketing plans, but gave no further details of the offering.

The jewellery retailer, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, had planned to raise up to $4 billion, IFR reported earlier. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Donny Kwok; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills and Jacqueline Wong)