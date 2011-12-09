UPDATE 1-Chow Tai Fook taps $2 bln in HK IPO as mkt weighs

* IPO priced at HK$15/share, bottom of range - sources
* Chow Tai Fook raises $2 bln in third biggest HK IPO of
2011
* IPO priced at 15 times fiscal 2013 P/E
HONG KONG, Dec 9 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery
Group Ltd. raised about $2.02 billion in the third biggest Hong
Kong IPO of 2011, pricing the deal at the bottom of expectations
as concerns over volatility in global markets weighed on
investors' demand for new listings.
The Hong Kong-based company offered 1.05 billion
new shares at HK$15 each, the bottom of an indicative
range of HK$15 to HK$21, two sources with direct knowledge of
the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the IPO
details.
The world's largest jewellery retailer priced the IPO at 15
times its forecast earnings for fiscal 2013, which starts in
April, one source said.
Chow Tai Fook's IPO came close to the $2.06 billion raised
by Shanghai Pharmaceuticals , but was far
behind the $2.5 billion raised by luxury fashion house Prada SpA
in June.
The IPO, one of the most anticipated of the year because of
its size and the wide brand recognition of Chow Tai Fook in
Greater China, valued the company at about $19.2 billion, more
than twice times the size of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co.
.
The company priced the offering as the benchmark Hang Seng
Index sank 2.6 percent in early afternoon trade as doubts
mounted that European leaders meeting in Brussels would forge a
solution to the region's sovereign debt crisis.
Chow Tai Fook's IPO had no commitments from so-called
cornerstone investors, a source previously said, a sign that
investors were unwilling to tie up their funds for an extended
amount of time. Such investors back many Asian listings,
committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a
lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and JPMorgan were joint global
coordinators of the IPO, with Citigroup, Credit Suisse
and UBS also acting as joint bookrunners.