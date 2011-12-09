UPDATE 1-Chow Tai Fook taps $2 bln in HK IPO as mkt weighs

* IPO priced at HK$15/share, bottom of range - sources

* Chow Tai Fook raises $2 bln in third biggest HK IPO of 2011

* IPO priced at 15 times fiscal 2013 P/E

HONG KONG, Dec 9 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. raised about $2.02 billion in the third biggest Hong Kong IPO of 2011, pricing the deal at the bottom of expectations as concerns over volatility in global markets weighed on investors' demand for new listings.

The Hong Kong-based company offered 1.05 billion new shares at HK$15 each, the bottom of an indicative range of HK$15 to HK$21, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the IPO details.

The world's largest jewellery retailer priced the IPO at 15 times its forecast earnings for fiscal 2013, which starts in April, one source said.

Chow Tai Fook's IPO came close to the $2.06 billion raised by Shanghai Pharmaceuticals , but was far behind the $2.5 billion raised by luxury fashion house Prada SpA in June.

The IPO, one of the most anticipated of the year because of its size and the wide brand recognition of Chow Tai Fook in Greater China, valued the company at about $19.2 billion, more than twice times the size of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. .

The company priced the offering as the benchmark Hang Seng Index sank 2.6 percent in early afternoon trade as doubts mounted that European leaders meeting in Brussels would forge a solution to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Chow Tai Fook's IPO had no commitments from so-called cornerstone investors, a source previously said, a sign that investors were unwilling to tie up their funds for an extended amount of time. Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JPMorgan were joint global coordinators of the IPO, with Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS also acting as joint bookrunners.