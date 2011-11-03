Chow Tai Fook may seek approval for listing in Nov-IFR

HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery might seek approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange as early as Nov. 10 for its proposed initial public offer, planned to raise $3 billion to $4 billion, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Thursday.

The retailer, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, is looking to sell shares at around 30 times its forecast earnings in 2012, though the valuation may be tough to achieve due to unfavourable market conditions, IFR said.

Goldman Sachs Group , HSBC and JP Morgan are sponsors for the deal, IFR said.

The three banks, together with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), are joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners, while Citigroup , Credit Suisse and UBS are the other bookrunners, it said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David Holmes)