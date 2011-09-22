CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Christopher and Banks sees wider Q2 loss

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say it expects a wider loss, not a weaker profit)
* Sees Q2 2012 loss/share $0.37-$0.39 vs est loss/share $$0.21
* Sees Q2 rev $96.2 mln vs est $102 mln
* Q2 same store sales fell 8 percent
* Shares down 8 pct after the bell
Sept 22 Women's apparel retailer Christopher & Banks Corp said product price increases and shrinking margins would increase its second-quarter loss, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-market trade.
The specialty retailer, which caters to women in their forties and above, has been long lagging peers like Ann Taylor Stores Corp and Talbots Inc .
The company, which operates the Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks chains, expects a net loss of 37-39 cents per share for the quarter.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a loss of 21 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Plymouth, Minnesota-based Christopher & Banks said revenue is expected to be $96.2 million, well below analysts expectation of $102.0 million for the quarter.
"The price increases we instituted were too aggressive for much of the assortment and as a result impacted the sell through rate," Chief Executive Officer Larry Barenbaum said in a statement.
The company said second-quarter same-store sales fell 8 percent. Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 28.3-28.9 percent, down from 35.3 percent last year.
Shares of the company closed at $4.38 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were trading down at $4.05 after the bell. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
