UPDATE 1-Christopher & Banks rejects buyout offer; adopts poison pill

July 6 Women's clothing retailer Christopher &
Banks Corp rejected a $64 million unsolicited takeover
offer from private equity firm Aria Partners, and put in place a
takeover defense.
The operator of the Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks chains
also adopted a shareholders rights plan, or poison pill, setting
the trigger at 15 percent.
Aria's proposal does not reflect the long-term value
stockholders are expected to get from the focus on the
turnaround strategy, Christopher & Banks said on Friday.
The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company, whose chief executive
Larry Barenbaum resigned in February, has been trying to cut
costs and boost profitability by closing underperforming stores
as part of its strategic initiatives.
These measures are expected to improve sales, margin, and
cash flow performance in the second half of fiscal 2012 and
beyond, the retailer said.
Christopher & Banks on Tuesday said it received a buyout
proposal of $1.75 per share - a 51 percent premium to the
stock's Monday close - from Aria, which owns 4 percent of
Christopher & Banks shares.
The company, currently valued at about $54.7 million, had
hired Piper Jaffray as an adviser to review Aria's offer.
Christopher & Banks shares, which have lost about a third of
their value this year, closed at $1.49 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.