UPDATE 1-Christopher & Banks to review $64 mln buyout offer

* Aria Partners offers $1.75 per share
* Christopher & Banks says will review offer
July 3 Women's clothing retailer Christopher &
Banks Corp said it received a takeover offer from
private equity firm Aria Partners, valuing the company at about
$64 million.
Aria, which owns 4 percent of Christopher & Banks shares,
offered $1.75 per share - a 51 percent premium to the stock's
Monday close of $1.16.
The retailer, which has hired Piper Jaffray as its financial
adviser, said it will review the offer.
Aria said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that it had made
an initial proposal on May 21.
Christopher & Banks, which sells affordable clothing mainly
for women in their forties and above, will run out of money by
the end of the year, Aria said in a letter to the company's
board.
Shares of Christopher & Banks closed up 20 percent at $1.39
on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost
about 30 percent of its value so far this year.