CORRECTED- Chrysler to recall about 800,000 SUVs

(Corrects headline to 800,000 from 800,00)
April 2 Chrysler Group on Wednesday
said it would recall about 800,000 vehicles to fix a defect in
the brake systems, after it received complaints about excessive
brake-pedal firmness.
Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs, model
years 2011-2014, are under inspection and brake boosters will be
replaced wherever necessary, Chrysler said in a statement.
Chrysler said it was aware of one related accident but not
of any injuries. (r.reuters.com/syn28v)
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)