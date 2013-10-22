版本:
Chrysler begins Jeep Cherokee shipments after delay

DETROIT Oct 22 Chrysler Group LLC said on Tuesday it began shipping a key model for the company, the Jeep Cherokee, that had been delayed by about two months.

The Cherokee is a replacement in the automaker's lineup for the Jeep Liberty, which was discontinued.

Chrysler said last month that shipments of the Cherokee came from Jeep's manufacturing plant in Toledo, Ohio, because of the need to fix a computer glitch in controlling the vehicle's nine-speed automatic transmission.

Chrysler Group is a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA.
