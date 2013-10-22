Chrysler begins Jeep Cherokee shipments after delay

BRIEF-Fiserv CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 mln
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
DETROIT Oct 22 Chrysler Group LLC said on Tuesday it began shipping a key model for the company, the Jeep Cherokee, that had been delayed by about two months.
The Cherokee is a replacement in the automaker's lineup for the Jeep Liberty, which was discontinued.
Chrysler said last month that shipments of the Cherokee came from Jeep's manufacturing plant in Toledo, Ohio, because of the need to fix a computer glitch in controlling the vehicle's nine-speed automatic transmission.
Chrysler Group is a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA.
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.
* Neurocrine announces FDA approval of Ingrezza TM (valbenazine) capsules as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD)