Dodge Dart ad to debut during baseball All-Star game

* Dart is first car engineered jointly by Fiat and Chrysler
* Dart at some US dealerships; bigger rollout by end-summer
* Jay-Z and Kanye West song used in commercial
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 9 Chrysler is launching a
multimedia advertising campaign for its Dodge Dart compact sedan
with a fast-moving 90-second television spot to be shown during
Tuesday night's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
The No. 3 U.S. automaker has much riding on the success of
the Dart, the first vehicle designed and engineered jointly by
Chrysler and its Italian parent, Fiat SpA.
The Dart platform will underpin all future compact cars,
sedans and crossovers for Chrysler and will eventually be used
for 2 million vehicles annually, the automaker has said. The
Dart began arriving at some U.S. dealerships last month.
Chrysler produced its original Dart from 1960 to 1976. The
new version is "the most important launch for us this year,"
Olivier Francois, head of marketing for Chrysler Group, told
Reuters in an interview. He also called it "the first new baby
of the Chrysler-Fiat collaboration."
Fiat took over management control of Chrysler after the
American automaker's bankruptcy in 2009 and is now its majority
owner.
The budget for the ad campaign is undisclosed. The TV ad was
developed by Wieden+Kennedy - the same ad agency that produced
Chrysler's high-profile Super Bowl commercial starring actor and
director Clint Eastwood earlier this year.
The Dart commercial takes a humorous look at the process of
making a new car, from the first drawings to turning out
different prototypes to unveiling the finished product.
It features a Jay-Z and Kanye West song, "No Church in the
Wild," from their 2011 "Watch the Throne" album, and a brief
appearance by quarterback Tom Brady of the National Football
League's New England Patriots.
Francois said the ad seeks to "stand out in a crowded field"
as have the Super Bowl commercials of the past two years that
featured Eastwood and rapper Eminem.
"The compact car segment in America is kind of known to be
very bland, anonymous, vanilla. We had to stand out in this very
commoditized segment," Francois said.
Lincoln Merrihew, vice president, transportation, at market
research firm Compete Inc, said Chrysler and Dodge will now have
to live up to claims made in the commercial, or risk turning off
consumers when the Dart hits showrooms in large numbers by
September.
"They are talking about power and performance and about it
being a revolutionary car," Merrihew said. "The key question is,
will the car deliver on the advertising?"
Consumers will want to "see a Dart that is as revolutionary
as the ads are implying," he said.
After its debut, the commercial will be edited into
60-second and 30-second versions. The 60-second spots will be
shown at movie theaters in late July and August as Chrysler
hopes to capitalize on interest in summer blockbuster films,
said Francois.
Chrysler will also promote the Dart at this year's comic
book and popular arts convention, Comic-Con International, and
on Viacom Inc's cable channels including Comedy
Central, Spike and MTV.
The marketing campaign will also include social media
efforts intended to create buzz among young car buyers.
"The big blast comes in September for marketing," said
Francois.
Other automakers are also enlivening their compact
offerings, generally aimed at young, first-time car buyers and
also baby boomers whose children have grown and are once again
considering smaller cars.
In the first half of this year, the top compact cars by
sales were, in order, the Honda Motor Co Civic, Toyota
Motor Corp Corolla, Ford Motor Co Focus, General
Motors Co Chevrolet Cruze, Hyundai Motor Co
Elantra and the Nissan Motor Co Sentra.
"I like the (Dart) ad. It's a nice blend of entertaining and
informative," said Brad Adgate, senior vice president for
research for Horizon Media. "It's something different and
fast-paced. It should work better in cinema advertising and
online with a younger audience than broadcast TV."
The base price for the Dart is $16,000, before destination
charges and options are added.