Chrysler to open offices in Detroit in late summer

DETROIT, April 30 Chrysler Group LLC will open
offices in downtown Detroit as part of its expansion in a city
that has played a central role in the No. 3 U.S. automaker's
marketing campaign since last year.
Chrysler will lease the top two floors of the 23-floor Dime
Building, which will house 70 employees and an office for Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne. The offices will open sometime late
this summer, the company said.
The building will be renamed the Chrysler House. This marks
the first time in the company's history that Chrysler, based in
Auburn Hills, Michigan, has a corporate office in Detroit.
The automaker, which is majority-owned by Italian automaker
Fiat SpA, plans to move to Detroit its operations that
manage relations with its dealerships in the Midwest.
The move is the latest by Chrysler to expand in Detroit, a
city that is facing a financial crisis roughly three years after
the U.S. automaker emerged from a federally funded bankruptcy
under Fiat.
Chrysler will add a third shift at Jefferson North Assembly
Plant, where it builds its Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility
vehicle, adding 1,100 new jobs. Chrysler will also open its
Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit to make the SRT Viper
and add 150 jobs.
The city has been the focus of Chrysler's marketing, such as
its two Super Bowl advertisements. The city also inspired
Chrysler's tagline "Imported from Detroit."
Chrysler's new offices will be close to No. 1 U.S. automaker
General Motors Co's global headquarters. Chrysler's other
domestic rival, Ford Motor Co, is based in Dearborn,
Michigan.