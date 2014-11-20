BRIEF-Chrysler exec says company has been actively engaged with Takata, NHTSA since April 2013 recall

BRIEF-KKR announces tender offer to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric
DETROIT Nov 20 : * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says in prepared testimony
for senate panel hearing that company has been actively engaged with Takata
and nhtsa since an April 2013 recall * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman says defective inflators
have never been used in the automaker's vehicles * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says the affected
inflators were from an alpha group while chrysler's were from a beta group * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman says chrysler was informed
of one incidentin October 2013 and made plans to replace inflators in high
humidity areas * Chrysler Group senior VP Scott Kunselman Says the inflatos from
alpha subset are associated with the most severe incidents involving ruptured
air bag inflators
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).