Fiat 500 earns top crash-test scores

Oct 18 The Fiat 500, a minicar anchoring the
Italian automaker's return to the United States via Chrysler,
received a top rating from an influential safety group on
Tuesday.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said the 2012
500 Sport two-door had earned good marks for front, side
rollover and rear crash evaluations.
Results reflect performance in crashes that would occur
with similar-sized vehicles. The only other mini car to earn
similar scores was Ford Motor Co's (F.N) Fiesta.
The top score for front crash resistance was earned during
a retest in August after Fiat/Chrysler modified front seating
to make it more secure, the IIHS said.
Chrysler, which is run by Fiat FIA.MI, is counting on the
hatchback 500 and other fuel-efficient vehicles to revive its
lineup, which is dominated by pickups and other light trucks.
The IIHS assesses a range of models each year. Underwritten
by the insurance industry, the institute's ratings are closely
followed by automakers, consumer groups and safety regulators.
