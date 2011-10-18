Fiat 500 earns top crash-test scores

Oct 18 The Fiat 500, a minicar anchoring the Italian automaker's return to the United States via Chrysler, received a top rating from an influential safety group on Tuesday.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said the 2012 500 Sport two-door had earned good marks for front, side rollover and rear crash evaluations.

Results reflect performance in crashes that would occur with similar-sized vehicles. The only other mini car to earn similar scores was Ford Motor Co's (F.N) Fiesta.

The top score for front crash resistance was earned during a retest in August after Fiat/Chrysler modified front seating to make it more secure, the IIHS said.

Chrysler, which is run by Fiat FIA.MI, is counting on the hatchback 500 and other fuel-efficient vehicles to revive its lineup, which is dominated by pickups and other light trucks.

The IIHS assesses a range of models each year. Underwritten by the insurance industry, the institute's ratings are closely followed by automakers, consumer groups and safety regulators. (Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)