Chrysler to recall 900,000 SUVs to fix vanity mirror wiring

July 11 Chrysler Group LLC said it would recall almost 900,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to fix the wiring for vanity mirror lights to prevent any potential short circuits.

The recall affects some 2011-2014 models of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango, the company said in a statement. (bit.ly/1wac1Qz)

The automaker said it was aware of three injuries involving vehicles that had the vanity mirror and/or the headliner serviced. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)