UPDATE 2-Marchionne: next Chrysler CEO likely after 2015

* Chrysler CEO, 59, says hopes to stay on through 2015
* CEO Marchionne says "technically" could stay past 2015
* CEO: successor will likely come from inside the company
(Adds details on board process, succession, background on new
executive team)
By Deepa Seetharaman
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 3 Sergio Marchionne,
the chief executive of both Chrysler and its controlling
shareholder Fiat SpA FIA.MI, said he hoped to stay on through
2015 and would groom a successor from within the company's
ranks.
Marchionne, who orchestrated Fiat's management takeover of
the U.S. automaker, has been the architect of Chrysler's
revival after a 2009 bankruptcy funded by the Obama
administration.
Some auto industry executives and bankers have privately
questioned how long Marchionne could sustain an intense,
hands-on management style marked by long workdays and frequent
flights between Turin and Detroit.
Speaking at an industry conference on Wednesday, Marchionne
said he hoped that a merged Chrysler-Fiat would become one of
the industry's largest global competitors.
"It's going to be up to the guy after me, after 2015
hopefully," Marchionne said during a question and answer
session at an industry conference. "Maybe a year later, I don't
know. I'm 59 now. There's going to be a guy after me, that's
for sure."
Marchionne's mention of a successor corresponded to a dip
in Fiat's share price. The shares closed 1.73 percent lower at
5.98 euros on Wednesday.
Marchionne later told reporters, in response to a question:
"I brought up 2015 as a point of reference. But the last thing
we want is speculation about when I'm going to leave. I
technically can go beyond 2015."
The 2015 mark would be a year after Chrysler completes its
five-year turnaround plan, which was outlined in November 2009.
The plan calls for Fiat and Chrysler to sell a combined 6.6
million cars and trucks by 2014, up from just over 3.6 million
in 2010.
A "PROVING GROUND"
A successor to Marchionne will likely come from the newly
formed group executive council, a team of 22 Fiat and Chrysler
executives that will oversee the integration of the two
automakers. The majority of the council is made up executives
from Fiat. [ID:nN1E76R1MB]
"I have always believed that my successor needs to come
from the inside," Marchionne said. "This large management where
we have 22 people of nine nationalities ... is designed to be a
proving ground."
The new team was announced last week, shortly after Fiat
took majority ownership of Chrysler. The Italian automaker is
on track to own nearly 59 percent of Chrysler by year-end.
Through the council, Fiat and Chrysler will have a more
active role in the regions, something Marchionne said has been
lacking at both companies so far. Marchionne will still be CEO
of both companies and will run the North American region.
The team will spend time in Auburn Hills, Michigan -- where
Chrysler is based -- and Turin Italy, where Fiat is
headquartered. The council will also spend time in Brazil,
where Fiat is a leader in the market, and Asia, a critical
region where both companies are lagging.
"The group executive council is a band of traveling nomads
and it has to be," Marchionne said. He said his own schedule
would not change and that he would continue to fly back and
forth.
"We're entering an interesting phase here at Chrysler
because financially ... we're going to see a much better 2012
than we'll see in 2011," Marchionne told reporters. "We need to
get all our ducks lined up."
Marchionne also said the company is in discussions to
reshape its board after Fiat took majority ownership. "It's to
be reasonably expected" that some current board members would
leave Chrysler, he told reporters.
"Hopefully by the end of the month, we'll come to a
resolution," he said.
UAW TALKS "PRODUCTIVE"
Separately, Marchionne said that the tone of Chrysler's
contract talks with the United Auto Workers union had been
"incredibly productive." [ID:nN1E76N0DA]
Through its healthcare trust known as the VEBA, the UAW is
the other shareholder in Chrysler with just over 40 percent.
He said he was looking for a contract with the union that
would keep the smallest U.S. automaker competitive with rivals
on labor costs while allowing union workers "to share in the
potential wealth."
Chrysler has the lowest average hourly wage costs of any of
the three U.S. automakers because it has the highest proportion
of workers at a second-tier wage of about $14 per hour, half of
the pay for veteran workers.
Chrysler, Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N)
have signaled a willingness to negotiate some form of profit
sharing with the UAW if they can avoid higher fixed costs that
hurt the industry during the last downturn.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Matthew Lewis)