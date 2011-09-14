UPDATE 2-Chrysler slows work at 3 plants on supplier issue

* Floods in Pennsylvania impact supplier production
* Chrysler able to maintain production at Jefferson North


DETROIT, Sept 14 Chrysler Group LLC said it has
slowed production at three North American plants due to a lack
of carpeting for vehicles after an East Coast supplier's plant
was flooded last week in the tropical storm.
Three plants had shifts canceled this week because of the
supply shortage. The plants are Sterling Heights Assembly in
Sterling Heights, Michigan; Toledo North in Toledo, Ohio; and
Brampton Assembly in Brampton, Ontario.
Vehicles made at the plants are the Chrysler 200, Dodge
Charger, Dodge Avenger, Jeep Liberty, Dodge Challenger,
Chrysler 300 and Jeep Nitro.
Earlier, Chrysler said the Jefferson North plant in Detroit
was also affected, but later said that it was able to make
adjustments and maintain production there. That plant produces
the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango.
Chrysler said that the situation at each plant is assessed
on a daily basis and could not say how long the slowed
production will last.
Workers at plants where production has been slowed are
reporting to work to take training, said a Chrysler
spokeswoman.
The carpet-making plant, which is in Pennsylvania, was
flooded last week by heavy rains during Tropical Storm Lee.
Michigan-based Chrysler is managed by Italy's Fiat SpA
FIA.MI.
(Reporting by Meghana Keshavan and Bernie Woodall; editing
by Gunna Dickson and Bob Burgdorfer)