Chrysler to push back IPO timing on tax issue -sources

Nov 25 Chrysler Group LLC, the No. 3 U.S.
automaker, has abandoned plans for an initial public offering
this year so it can sort out a U.S. tax issue, according to two
sources familiar with the process.
An IPO is not likely until 2014, one of the people said,
adding that underwriters were notified of the decision late last
week. Fiat said Monday that it would "not be practicable" to
complete a Chrysler IPO this year.
Chrysler, which is majority owned by Italian automaker Fiat
SpA, was previously looking to kick off its IPO road
show in early December.
But the timeline hit a snag due to complications involving
the conversion of Chrysler from a limited liability company, or
LLC, to a C corporation, the people said.
Most public companies are C corporations, and in Chrysler's
case, the conversion to this structure would likely mean
additional taxes, Peter Bible, chief risk officer of accounting
firm EisnerAmper, said.
As a limited liability corporation, Chrysler has few
shareholders and passes losses and the responsibility of paying
taxes to its owner. But a C corporation pays its own taxes, can
have an unlimited number of shareholders and also bears a
greater tax burden.
Chrysler could not be immediately reached for comment. The
people declined to be named because they were discussing
confidential details.
The delay is the latest twist in Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne's effort to execute the next stage of the
Fiat-Chrysler turnaround. Marchionne has led both automakers
since Chrysler's 2009 government funded bankruptcy
restructuring.
Marchionne wants to formally merge the two companies and
form the world's seventh-largest auto group. He has repeatedly
said he would prefer to avoid an IPO for the time being.
But Chrysler was forced to file IPO paperwork in late
September after it failed to reach a reach a buyout deal with
Chrysler's minority shareholder, a retiree healthcare trust tied
to the United Auto Workers union.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch are leading the IPO, with additional bookrunners
including Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N),
Morgan Stanley and UBS AG.