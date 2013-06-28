Chrysler begins building 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Ohio

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
DETROIT, June 28 Chrysler Group LLC said it began commercial production this week of its all-new 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Toledo, Ohio.
The 2014 Cherokee, which shares many of its mechanical components with Chrysler's Dodge Dart sedan, will begin reaching U.S. dealers in August, according to Jeep boss Mike Manley.
Production of the new Cherokee should reach higher volumes in September, Manley said Friday at a media briefing outside Detroit.
Chrysler is an affiliate of Fiat SpA.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ