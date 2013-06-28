Chrysler begins building 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Ohio

DETROIT, June 28 Chrysler Group LLC said it began commercial production this week of its all-new 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Toledo, Ohio.

The 2014 Cherokee, which shares many of its mechanical components with Chrysler's Dodge Dart sedan, will begin reaching U.S. dealers in August, according to Jeep boss Mike Manley.

Production of the new Cherokee should reach higher volumes in September, Manley said Friday at a media briefing outside Detroit.

Chrysler is an affiliate of Fiat SpA.