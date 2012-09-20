Worker stabbed to death at Chrysler plant in Detroit

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
DETROIT, Sept 20 A worker was stabbed to death Thursday morning during a fight inside a Chrysler Group LLC plant in Detroit, the company said.
"Chrysler Group is deeply saddened by events that occurred at its Jefferson North Assembly plant this morning," Chrysler said in a statement on Thursday.
"Two employees were involved in an altercation inside the plant. One employee was stabbed and unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The Detroit Police Department is currently investigating. Production has been suspended for this morning and employees are being released."
Chrysler makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee at the plant.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.