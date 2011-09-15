Chrysler U.S. gov't loan bid could be in jeopardy

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Republican leaders in the
House of Representatives want to halve the balance of a U.S.
government loan fund established to help the auto industry make
more fuel efficient cars and trucks.
If plans to shift some $1.5 billion from the Energy
Department advanced technology fund to disaster assistance are
carried out, serious questions would be raised about Chrysler's
ability to fully capitalize on its bid for new financing.
The automaker, which is run by Italy's Fiat FIA.MI, has
already refinanced its bank debt and has been working with the
Obama administration this year to finalize terms of its $3
billion application for technology loans.
House Republican Leader Eric Cantor said the government
needs to prioritize spending, including identifying unspent
funds to help meet current needs.
"We're trying to face facts. We must stop the federal
government from continuing to spend money it doesn't have,"
Cantor said on the House floor. "The money has been laying
around since September 2008."
His Democratic counterpart, Steny Hoyer, said the loan
money was ticketed to help create thousands of jobs in the auto
sector.
"If you target this particular fund, you are targeting a
fund that has grown jobs in America," Hoyer said without
mentioning Chrysler's loan application.
Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Japan's Nissan (7201.T) are the
only major automakers that have received similar financing.
Chrysler and General Motors Co (GM.N) were bailed out by the
Bush and Obama administrations in 2009.
GM had applied for DOE financing but withdrew its
application, saying it could pay for its own initiatives to
retool factories for making more fuel efficient vehicles.
(Reporting by John Crawley, Bernard Orr)