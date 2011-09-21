UPDATE 2-Chrysler Michigan plant closed by parts shortage

* Chrysler Mich. plant returns to regular schedule Monday

* Ohio, Canada plants already back on regular schedule

* Two GM plants also affected this week (Adds GM, VW, Toyota comments)

DETROIT, Sept 21 The plant that builds Chrysler's 200 sedan is closed this week because of a shortage of carpeting and floor mats caused by a flood at a key supplier in Pennsylvania, a spokeswoman for the automaker said on Wednesday.

General Motors Co (GM.N) said production at two of its plants also was being affected this week by the shortages.

Earlier this month, heavy rains flooded a plant in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, operated by Switzerland's Autoneum Holding AG (AUTON.S), causing Chrysler and GM to lose production at at least six U.S. plants last week.

Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said the company's plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, would be shut down all week, but resume on Monday. It also builds the Dodge Avenger.

"We're working with them and the last briefing I had it looked very positive and that's why we're going to be starting production at (Sterling Heights) next week," she said of Autoneum.

Autoneum officials could not be reached for comment, but work shifts at the Pennsylvania plant were still being shortened earlier in the week according to the plant website.

Production also was lost at Chrysler plants in Toledo, Ohio, and Brampton, Ontario, last week, but those were now back on a regular schedule, Tinson said.

The Toledo North plant was closed on Monday and Tuesday, but back on a regular schedule on Wednesday. The Ontario plant had never closed, but had shortened work shifts, she said.

Chrysler is managed by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

A GM plant in Shreveport, Louisiana, worked shortened hours on Wednesday and planned to stop production on Thursday and Friday, a spokesman said.

GM's Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan worked shorter hours on Wednesday and will do so again on Thursday, the spokesman said. Production schedules after that will be reassessed.

Also listed as customers on the plant website were Ford Motor Co (F.N), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Volkswagen AG(VOWG_p.DE), Daimler AG's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes.

VW and Toyota said their plants had not been affected, while the other companies could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, editing by Andre Grenon and Matthew Lewis)