Chrysler recalls 370,297 trucks for possible loose fastener

DETROIT Feb 14 Chrysler Group LLC said on Thursday it was recalling 370,297 pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles globally because a loose fastener could cause the rear axle to lock up and make a driver lose control.

The recall, which expands on another recall announced last fall, affects 278,222 vehicles in the United States, 63,321 in Canada, 23,767 in Mexico and 4,987 in the rest of the world, Chrysler said.

Chrysler, which is controlled by Italy's Fiat, said it was recalling some Ram 1500 pickups from model years 2009 through 2012, Dodge Dakota pickup trucks from model years 2009 through 2011, and 2009-model Chrysler Aspen and Dodge Durango full-size SUVs.

A Chrysler spokesman said the U.S. automaker was aware of 15 accidents related to the recall, but no injuries.

Last October, Chrysler recalled more than 44,000 Dakotas and Ram 1500 pickups for the same problem. Further review of customer complaints and field reports, however, showed the problem also existed for vehicles not covered by the first recall, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Chrysler said some rear axles were assembled with a fastener that can loosen and lead to failure. It said its dealers will install a retainer, at no cost to customers, that secures the fastener.

The recall was expected to begin in March, according to NHTSA documents.