Chrysler recalls 9,300 pickup trucks for parking brake issue

April 9 Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 9,300
model year 2013 Ram 1500 pickup trucks made in December and
January that may have parking brakes that might not perform well
enough, the company said on Tuesday.
Chrysler will ask owners to bring their trucks to local
dealerships for inspection and possible adjustment of the
parking brake, said the company, an affiliate of Fiat SpA
.
There have been no reported accidents or injuries related to
this issue, Chrysler said.
Of the pickups recalled, about 6,600 are in the United
States, 2,400 in Canada and 90 in Mexico. The rest are outside
North America, Chrysler said.
The affected trucks were made from Dec. 17 to Jan. 22.