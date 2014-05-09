Chrysler recalls 780,477 minivans for possible overheating switch

DETROIT May 9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
Chrysler unit said on Friday it was recalling an
estimated 780,477 minivans after reports of overheating,
including some fires, in third-row power window vent switches.
The company said it would replace the window vent switches.
It said there were no reports of accidents or injuries related
to the issue, but 36 incidents of overheating and an undisclosed
number of fires.
"Some incidents involved fire, many did not," Chrysler
spokesman Eric Mayne said. "In each case, damage was confined to
areas of the driver's door," where the switch is located.
The company said affected customers would be contacted and
advised when they can schedule repairs. In the interim,
customers may visit dealers after May 14 to have the vent
switches disconnected, eliminating the risk of overheating.
The company said it discovered the problem due to warranty
claims and found exposure to moisture from rain, snow, car
washes or beverage spills could cause a short circuit.
Affected are certain Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town
& Country minivans from model years 2010 through 2014, the
company said. An estimated 644,850 were sold in the United
States, 106,980 in Canada, 8,009 in Mexico and 20,638 outside of
North America.
The company, which distributes Fiat vehicles in the United
States, also said it is recalling 4,141 Fiat 500e electric cars
to replace the power inverter module. The repair will prevent a
slow coolant leak onto electrical components that can cause a
short circuit and power loss while driving.
Chrysler said it is aware of five incidents of power loss,
but no related accidents or injuries. All the affected vehicles
were sold in the United States and are from model years 2013 and
2014. Customers will be alerted when they can schedule the
repair.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)