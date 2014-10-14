Chrysler recalls 184,215 SUVs for possible air bag issue

DETROIT Oct 14 Chrysler Group said on Tuesday
it is recalling an estimated 184,215 sport utility vehicles
globally because a possible short circuit in a part could
disable air bags and seat-belt pretensioners.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, said an electrical short circuit may occur in the
occupant restraint control module in certain 2014-model Dodge
Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.
The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries or
accidents related to the issue.
Chrysler said it will advise affected customers when they
can schedule service, which involves replacing the occupant
restraint control module.
Of the affected SUVs, an estimated 126,772 are in the United
States, 8,106 in Canada, 3,722 in Mexico and 45,615 are outside
North America, Chrysler said.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alden Bentley)