UPDATE 1-Chrysler to recall nearly 870,000 SUVs for brake problem

April 2 Chrysler Group said on Wednesday it
would recall nearly 870,000 vehicles to fix a defect in the
brake systems following complaints about excessive brake-pedal
firmness.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said
the recalled vehicles will be installed with a shield to protect
brake boosters from corrosion caused by water exposure.
The company said in a statement Jeep Grand Cherokee and
Dodge Durango SUVs, model years 2011-2014, were under inspection
and brake boosters would be replaced wherever necessary.
Chrysler said it was aware of one related accident but not
of any injuries. (r.reuters.com/syn28v)
About 644,354 of the total 867,795 vehicles being recalled
are in the United States.
Chrysler said brake boosters used in current vehicles
feature crimp joints treated with a special coating designed to
resist corrosion.
Chrysler is the latest U.S. carmaker to face a big recall
this year. General Motors Co has recalled 6.26 million
vehicles since the start of the year.
