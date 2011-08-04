Chrysler recalls nearly 300,000 minivans

WASHINGTON Aug 4 Chrysler is recalling nearly 300,000 minivans for a possible heating and air conditioning problem that could inadvertently trigger the air bag, the second related recall in nine months.

Chrysler, run by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, said in a letter to regulators on Wednesday that certain 2008 Grand Voyager, Town and Country and Dodge Grand Caravan vehicles were affected by the recall.

The automaker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said condensation from the heating and air conditioner could leak onto a sensor module. This could lead to activation of a warning light and inadvertent deployment of the air bag.

Dealers in North America will replace the component free of charge.

There was a recall last November to replace a heating and cooling drain tube in those model vehicles to eliminate potential condensation. (Reporting by John Crawley)