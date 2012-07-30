Chrysler earned $436 million in quarter, confirms 2012 outlook

DETROIT, July 30 Chrysler Group LLC earned $436 million in the second quarter and maintained its full-year outlook for operating profit of at least $3 billion.

A year ago, Chrysler lost $370 million in the second quarter, including losses related to $551 million in payments of government loans related to its 2009 bankruptcy and bailout.

Second-quarter revenue rose 23 percent to $16.795 billion.

Chrysler is majority-owned by Italy's Fiat SpA.