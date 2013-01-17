Santander nears deal as Chrysler financing arm - report

DETROIT Jan 17 Chrysler Group LLC is close to a
deal with Spain's Banco Santander as an in-house financing arm
to be called Chrysler Capital, The Wall Street Journal reported
on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The deal could be finalized in the next few weeks, the
report said.
Chrysler declined to comment on the report.
If the deal is signed, Spain's largest bank would replace
Ally Financial Inc, a U.S. auto lender that is majority owned by
the U.S. government.
Chrysler, majority owned by Italy's Fiat SpA, last
April said that it would let its deal with Ally expire in April
2013.
Ally has been the preferred lender for Chrysler auto
financing since Chrysler's bankruptcy in 2009.