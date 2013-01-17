UPDATE 1-Santander nears deal as Chrysler financing arm -report

DETROIT Jan 17 Chrysler Group LLC is close to
striking a deal with Spain's Banco Santander to set up
an in-house financing arm to be called Chrysler Capital, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed
sources.
The deal could be finalized in the next few weeks, the
newspaper said.
Chrysler and Santander both declined to comment on the
report.
Last month, Reuters reported that the two sides were nearing
completion of talks on the deal and that Santander's U.S. car
financing subsidiary, Santander Consumer USA, would be involved
if an agreement were signed.
If the deal is completed, Spain's largest bank would replace
Ally Financial Inc, a U.S. auto lender that is majority-owned by
the U.S. government.
The report also said that the joint venture between Chrysler
and Santander would be similar to an agreement Chrysler's
parent, Fiat SpA, has with French bank Credit Agricole
SA.
Chrysler said last April that it would let its deal with
Ally expire on April 30, 2013.
Ally has been the preferred lender for Chrysler auto
financing since Chrysler's bankruptcy in 2009.