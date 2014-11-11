版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 12日 星期三 01:52 BJT

BRIEF-CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT POTENTIALLY DEFECTIVE TAKATA INFLATORS ARE PART OF A LARGER GROUP OF 37.8 MILLION (NOT 32.5 MILLION) TAKATA INFLATORS MADE BETWEEN JUNE 2000 AND JUNE 2007

DETROIT Nov 11 * CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT POTENTIALLY DEFECTIVE

TAKATA INFLATORS ARE PART OF A LARGER GROUP OF 37.8 MILLION (NOT 32.5

MILLION) TAKATA INFLATORS MADE BETWEEN JUNE 2000 AND JUNE 2007 * CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT TAKATA 'HAS MADE NO

DETERMINATION OF A SAFETY DEFECT" IN THE 37.8 MILLION (NOT 32.5 MLN)

INFLATORS * Rpt-Chrysler says will begin replacing Takata air bag inflators in

early December on 371,264 U.S. vehicles * Rpt-Chrysler says in documents filed with US safety regulators at the

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that first repairs under the

capmaign will be made in parts of Florida
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐