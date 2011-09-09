URGENT-Chrysler, UAW discuss entry-level wage boost-sources

DETROIT, Sept 8 Chrysler Group LLC and the
United Auto Workers union are discussing a plan that would lift
the base wages of entry-level workers at the No. 3. U.S.
automaker over time, two people involved in the talks said on
Thursday.
The development comes as Fiat-controlled Chrysler and the
UAW make progress toward a new contract with less than a week
before expiration of the current four-year deal on wages and
benefits on Sept. 14.
Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne could be involved in the
contract talks as soon as the weekend, one of the sources said.
That would follow a meeting earlier this week between UAW
President Bob King and General Motors Co (GM.N) CEO Dan
Akerson.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; additional reporting by
Bernie Woodall, editing by Bernard Orr)