URGENT-Chrysler, UAW discuss entry-level wage boost-sources

DETROIT, Sept 8 Chrysler Group LLC and the United Auto Workers union are discussing a plan that would lift the base wages of entry-level workers at the No. 3. U.S. automaker over time, two people involved in the talks said on Thursday.

The development comes as Fiat-controlled Chrysler and the UAW make progress toward a new contract with less than a week before expiration of the current four-year deal on wages and benefits on Sept. 14.

Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne could be involved in the contract talks as soon as the weekend, one of the sources said. That would follow a meeting earlier this week between UAW President Bob King and General Motors Co (GM.N) CEO Dan Akerson.

