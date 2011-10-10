Chrysler whittles down vehicle plan-report

DETROIT Oct 10 Chrysler Group LLC has shelved plans to make Fiat-built subcompact vehicles for the Chrysler and Dodge brands and will offer just one minivan in the future, Automotive News reported on Monday.

Chrysler will replace the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan and the Dodge Avenger mid-sized sedan with a single crossover in 2013, Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in an interview with the publication in Turin, Italy.

Marchionne also said the company will not offer Chrysler and Dodge subcompacts and will rely solely on the Fiat 500 small car, a departure from the product plan laid out in November 2009.

Chrysler is whittling down its vehicle offerings to avoid duplication and give each brand a distinct identity, Marchionne told Automotive News.

"We're not going to create the confusion and conflict in the showroom," he said.

Marchionne is also the CEO of Italian automaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI, which is the majority owner of Chrysler. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by John Wallace)