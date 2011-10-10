Chrysler whittles down vehicle plan-report

BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO on CNBC says "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
DETROIT Oct 10 Chrysler Group LLC has shelved plans to make Fiat-built subcompact vehicles for the Chrysler and Dodge brands and will offer just one minivan in the future, Automotive News reported on Monday.
Chrysler will replace the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan and the Dodge Avenger mid-sized sedan with a single crossover in 2013, Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in an interview with the publication in Turin, Italy.
Marchionne also said the company will not offer Chrysler and Dodge subcompacts and will rely solely on the Fiat 500 small car, a departure from the product plan laid out in November 2009.
Chrysler is whittling down its vehicle offerings to avoid duplication and give each brand a distinct identity, Marchionne told Automotive News.
"We're not going to create the confusion and conflict in the showroom," he said.
Marchionne is also the CEO of Italian automaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI, which is the majority owner of Chrysler. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by John Wallace)
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Bonterra Energy Corp - Average daily production of 12,134 boe per day in Q4, a decrease of three percent compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Arconic Inc. raised questions on Tuesday about the analysis behind Elliott Management's proxy campaign, further escalating the battle between the specialty metals maker and its largest shareholder.