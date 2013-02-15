Chrysler recalls 4,278 Viper sports cars on airbag issue

DETROIT Feb 15 Chrysler Group LLC said on
Friday it is recalling 4,278 Dodge Viper sports cars globally to
fix a part that could cause the airbags to inadvertently deploy,
expanding a recall from last fall.
The U.S. automaker, controlled by Fiat SpA, is
recalling 3,660 of the Vipers in the United States from model
years 2003 and 2004 to address a potential for the front airbags
or seat belt pretensioners to mistakenly deploy. Also affected
are 440 cars in Canada, 10 in Mexico and 168 in the rest of the
world.
Chrysler said it is unaware of any inadvertent deployments
in the Vipers. An interim notification is expected to be sent
this month with a remedy available later in the year, according
to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
Affected vehicles will be fitted, at no charge, with a
harness filter that restores a control module's capacity to
manage the airbag and pretensioner deployment.
Last November, Chrysler recalled about 923,000 Jeep Grand
Cherokee and Liberty SUVs from model years 2002 through 2004 for
the same issue.