Chubb sues insurers over Deutsche building cleanup

NEW YORK Aug 16 Insurance company Chubb Corp
(CB.N) has filed suit against more than 20 companies over the
cleanup of the Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) buildings in lower
Manhattan, claiming it had to pay more than its fair share of
Deutsche's defense costs.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in New York state court, alleges
that Chubb has had to pay out about $5 million so far,
representing roughly one-third of Deutsche's defense tab, which
it argued "is significantly more than its proportionate or fair
share of the underlying defense costs."
The lead defendant in the suit is Commerce and Industry
Insurance Co, a unit of the global insurer AIG (AIG.N). An AIG
spokesman was not immediately available to comment.
The two Deutsche buildings were damaged in the Sept. 11
attacks on the World Trade Center. Deutsche Bank subsequently
decided to demolish the buildings and hired contractors to
perform the work.
According to the Chubb suit, 327 workers who took part in
the demolition work later sued Deutsche Bank over their
exposure to contaminants.
Chubb said its Federal Insurance Co unit received its first
notification of a lawsuit in November 2004 and has continued to
receive them since. It is asking the court to order that the
other insurers who wrote policies for Deutsche Bank share in
the defense bill proportionately.
The case is Federal Insurance Co. vs. Commerce and Industry
Insurance Co. et al, Supreme Court of the State of New York,
County of New York, No. 652275/2011.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Matthew Lewis)