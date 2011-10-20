UPDATE 1-Chubb profit falls on Irene losses, cuts outlook

* Q3 EPS $0.88 vs. consensus $0.78
* Slashes outlook due to disasters
* Rates rising but need to go higher
Oct 20 Property insurer Chubb Corp (CB.N)
reported a smaller third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the
effects of August's Hurricane Irene weighed on results, and it
slashed its full-year outlook.
But Chubb, like its peer Travelers on Wednesday, said rates
improved in the quarter after years of declines.
The company said that while higher rates were good, they
needed to rise higher to offset the impact of years of falling
rates, plus the costs from a heavy load of recent disasters.
Chubb reported a profit of $298 million, or $1.04 per
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $572 million or
$1.80 per share.
Excluding investment gains and losses, operating income was
88 cents per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
on average expected earnings of 78 cents per share.
Chubb said catastrophe losses were $420 million before tax,
more than seven times greater than they were a year earlier.
Chubb is heavily exposed to the northeastern states most
impacted by Irene, which was the first hurricane to make
landfall in the United States since 2008.
The company cut its forecast for full-year operating
earnings to $5.10 to $5.20 per share, from $5.55 to $5.85
previously. Analysts on average expected earnings per share of
$5.06 for the year.
Shares fell 0.7 percent to $64.88 in after-hours trading
following the report.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)