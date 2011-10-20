UPDATE 1-Chubb profit falls on Irene losses, cuts outlook

* Q3 EPS $0.88 vs. consensus $0.78

* Slashes outlook due to disasters

* Rates rising but need to go higher

Oct 20 Property insurer Chubb Corp (CB.N) reported a smaller third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the effects of August's Hurricane Irene weighed on results, and it slashed its full-year outlook.

But Chubb, like its peer Travelers on Wednesday, said rates improved in the quarter after years of declines.

The company said that while higher rates were good, they needed to rise higher to offset the impact of years of falling rates, plus the costs from a heavy load of recent disasters.

Chubb reported a profit of $298 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $572 million or $1.80 per share.

Excluding investment gains and losses, operating income was 88 cents per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings of 78 cents per share.

Chubb said catastrophe losses were $420 million before tax, more than seven times greater than they were a year earlier. Chubb is heavily exposed to the northeastern states most impacted by Irene, which was the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States since 2008.

The company cut its forecast for full-year operating earnings to $5.10 to $5.20 per share, from $5.55 to $5.85 previously. Analysts on average expected earnings per share of $5.06 for the year.

Shares fell 0.7 percent to $64.88 in after-hours trading following the report. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)