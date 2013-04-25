版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:11 BJT

Chubb profit rises 30 pct as insurance rates improve

April 25 Insurer Chubb Corp reported a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit as insurance rates continued to improve in the United States.

Net profit rose to $656 million, or $2.48 per share, in the quarter from $506 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐