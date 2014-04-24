Insurer Chubb's profit falls 32 pct on higher catastrophe losses

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
April 24 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp reported a 32 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by higher catastrophe losses related to the severe winter in the United States.
The company's net income fell to $449 million, or $1.80 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $656 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.
Underwriting income fell 57 percent to $208 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.