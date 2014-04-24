Insurer Chubb's profit falls 32 pct on higher catastrophe losses

April 24 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp reported a 32 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by higher catastrophe losses related to the severe winter in the United States.

The company's net income fell to $449 million, or $1.80 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $656 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Underwriting income fell 57 percent to $208 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)