UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
* First-quarter adjusted earnings $1.50/share vs est. $1.56
* Underwriting income down 57 pct (Adds details, analysts' estimate)
April 24 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit, hurt by higher catastrophe losses related to severe winter in the United States.
On an operating basis, Chubb earned $1.50 per share, below analysts' average estimate of $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Results were adversely impacted by several factors, including catastrophe and non-catastrophe losses related to severe winter weather in the United States. Chubb also suffered an unusually high level of homeowners' fire losses...," Chief Executive John D. Finnegan said in a statement.
Chubb's combined loss and expense ratio for the first quarter was 93.2 percent, compared with 84.6 percent a year earlier.
Combined ratio is an indicator of the total claims and expenses incurred over net earned premiums. A combined ratio over 100 indicates that an insurer has an underwriting loss.
The company's underwriting income fell 57 percent to $208 million.
U.S. property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher underwriting gains and an increase in net investment income.
Chubb's net income fell to $449 million, or $1.80 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $656 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.
Shares of the Warren, New Jersey-based insurer were down about 3 percent in extended trading, after closing at $91.73 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Simon Jennings)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.