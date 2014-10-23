版本:
Chubb's profit rises 9.8 pct as catastrophe losses fall

Oct 23 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp's quarterly profit rose 9.8 percent, helped by higher insurance rates across its businesses and lower catastrophe losses.

The company's net income rose to $594 million, or $2.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $541 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Net written premiums rose about 4.6 percent to $3.17 billion.

Catastrophe losses fell to $74 million before tax, from $92 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
