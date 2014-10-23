Chubb's profit rises 9.8 pct as catastrophe losses fall

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
Oct 23 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp's quarterly profit rose 9.8 percent, helped by higher insurance rates across its businesses and lower catastrophe losses.
The company's net income rose to $594 million, or $2.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $541 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.
Net written premiums rose about 4.6 percent to $3.17 billion.
Catastrophe losses fell to $74 million before tax, from $92 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.