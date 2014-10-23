UPDATE 1-Chubb's profit rises as catastrophe losses drop

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
Oct 23 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after a drop in catastrophe losses and higher premium income helped the company report stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Chubb's shares rose about 4 percent in extended trading after closing at $94.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company said it now expected to earn $7.35-$7.45 per share in 2014, exceeding its earlier forecast of $6.75-$6.95 and also well above the average analyst estimate of $7.17 per share.
Net income rose to $594 million, or $2.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $541 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Chubb earned $2.17 per share, well above the average estimate of $1.95, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Catastrophe losses fell to $74 million before tax, from $92 million a year earlier, while net written premiums rose 4.6 percent to $3.17 billion.
The company's combined loss and expense ratio remained nearly flat at 85.8 percent.
The ratio is an indicator of the total claims and expenses incurred over net earned premiums. A ratio of more than 100 percent shows that an insurer has an underwriting loss.
Chubb joins rival Travelers Co Inc in reporting better-than-expected results. Travelers, unlike Chubb, was also helped by higher net investment income.
Chubb's net investment income fell 4.4 percent to $327 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ted Kerr)
