CORRECTED-Chubb profit rises 43 pct

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove incorrect reference to fall in disaster losses)

July 25 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit as it benefited from rising insurance rates, sending its shares up about 2 percent after the bell.

Net profit rose to $579 million, or $2.21 per share, for the second quarter, from $404 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Net premiums written were flat at $3.10 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)