Chubb profit falls about 14 pct

July 24 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp's quarterly profit fell about 14 percent due to higher catastrophe losses.

Net profit fell to $499 million, or $2.03 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $579 million, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.

Losses and loss expenses rose 5.8 percent to $1.79 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)