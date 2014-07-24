Chubb profit falls about 14 pct

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
July 24 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp's quarterly profit fell about 14 percent due to higher catastrophe losses.
Net profit fell to $499 million, or $2.03 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $579 million, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.
Losses and loss expenses rose 5.8 percent to $1.79 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing

* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing