Chubb operating profit rises 3.4 pct as premium income increases

Jan 29 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp's quarterly operating profit rose 3.4 percent as premium income increased.

The company's consolidated operating income rose to $544 million, or $2.29 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $526 million, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.

Chubb also approved a share buyback program of up to $1.3 billion.

Net earned premiums rose 2.5 percent to $3.12 billion. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
